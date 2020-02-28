Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he has worked hard on his improving his fitness and performances on the field since being dropped from the national team.

In addition to being dropped, Sarfaraz was also axed as Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 captain last year.

“I worked on my fitness, performance, and everything which I could improve to put myself back on track. I trained hard during the free time I got in the last six months and still aim to do more,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He scored 21 runs in his side’s three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 41 runs in the team’s six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi, 37 in the five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings and 33 in the Gladiators’ most recent game against Islamabad United.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

