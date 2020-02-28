Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed now holds the record as the most successful captain in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

Sarfaraz achieved the amazing feat following his side’s five-wicket win over Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Sarfaraz has captained the Gladiators in 47 matches, winning 29 of them and losing 17.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, this gives him a win percentage of 63.04 percent, while Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq are second and third with win percentages of 60 and 57.69 percent respectively.

Sarfaraz has enjoyed a fairly strong start to his PSL campaign as he scored 21 runs in his side’s three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 41 runs in the team’s six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi, 37 in the five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings and 33 in the Gladiators’ most recent game against Islamabad United.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Saturday.

