Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has admitted that he is less than impressed with all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both Faheem and Amad are playing for Islamabad United in the tournament.

Faheem is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets at an average of 20, while Amad has claimed five wickets at an average of 28.60.

However, it is not their bowling that Inzamam is concerned about. Rather, it is their approach when batting that he has been disappointed with.

Faheem has made scored of 20, 11 and 4, while Amad has made 0, 8 and 6.

“I’m also very disappointed by all-rounders such as Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt who only try to hit out rather than being more sensible with the bat,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The coaches need to advise them how to adopt a better approach with the bat rather than just hitting the ball with your eyes closed.”

