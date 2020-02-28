Moeen Ali: The food and hospitality in Pakistan is ‘amazing’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has praised Pakistan, saying the food and hospitality in the country is “amazing”.

Moeen is currently in Pakistan as he is playing for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year’s tournament is the first time ever that the PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan.

“I’ve loved the experience in Pakistan. The hospitality is amazing, the food is amazing and it’s been fantastic,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Moeen was named Man of the Match in the Sultans’ most recent match against the Karachi Kings, which they won by 52 runs.

He scored 65, which came off 42 balls and included four boundaries and four sixes, while also taking the wicket of Kings opener Sharjeel Khan.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Multan on Saturday.

