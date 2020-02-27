Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that fellow spinner Shadab Khan could captain the national team in the future.

Shadab is currently captaining Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad United began their campaign with a three-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators, but bounced back to beat the Multan Sultans by eight wickets and the Lahore Qalandars by one wicket.

In the nail-biting win against the Qalandars, Shadab was named Man of the Match for taking figures of 2-14 off his four overs and scoring 52 runs off 29 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes.

Saeed Ajmal "we are grooming Shadab Khan as captain, if he is needed to captain Pakistan in future" #PSLV #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PLrYUQyyHz — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 26, 2020

“We are grooming Shadab Khan as captain, if he is needed to captain Pakistan in future,” Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s bowling coach, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Islamabad United will be back in action on Thursday when they take on the Gladiators in Rawalpindi.

