Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla believes that Kamran Akmal is a “fantastic player” who is “certainly an asset to have in any team”.

Amla’s high praise for Akmal comes after the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman has enjoyed a strong start to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign with the Peshawar Zalmi.

Akmal smashed 43 runs off 26 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes, in the Zalmi’s 10-run loss to the Karachi Kings.

He followed that up with a magnificent 101, which came off 55 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and four sixes, in his side’s six-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

In the Zalmi’s most recent game, which was a six-wicket loss to the Multan Sultans, Akmal scored 15 runs.

“Kamran Akmal is a fantastic player. He has been great for Pakistan for many years now. He is a wonderful player,” Amla, who is the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor, told Cricket Pakistan. “The dedication and commitment he has for his batting has been wonderful to see. He is such a dynamic player, who is certainly an asset to have in any team.”

