Pakistan and Multan Sultans batsman Khushdil Shah heaped praise on Peshawar Zalmi batman Haider Ali for his quickfire 47 in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash.

Haider’s knock of 47 came off 27 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

However, it was not enough to lead his side to victory as the Sultans won the match by six wickets.

Khushdil struck an unbeaten 43, which came off 29 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes, while Rilee Rossouw hammered a 42-ball 49, which included seven boundaries and a six, while Sohail Tanvir was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-13 off 3.3 overs.

“Haider Ali was batting like he was in the nets, he was middling everything. Unluckily for him we got him out and that was good for us,” Khushdil was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Sultans will be in action again on Friday when they take on the Karachi Kings in Multan.

The Zalmi’s next game will also be on Friday as they will face the Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.

