Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari believes that the Lahore Qalandars can finish at the top of the points table in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars currently sit at the bottom of the table as they lost their opening game to the Multan Sultans by five wickets.

They then lost by one wicket in their nail-biting clash against Islamabad United.

However, Shinwari is backing his side to bounce back going forward.

“We always finish at the bottom of the table but hopefully we will change that this year and become table-toppers,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Shinwari went wicketless against the Sultans and conceded 26 runs off the two overs he bowled.

He failed to take a wicket again during his side’s match against Islamabad United and gave away 46 runs off 3.5 overs.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

