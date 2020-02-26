Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has insisted that he doesn’t deserve to be criticised just because he is the son of Moin Khan.

Moin is a former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, and is currently coaching the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Many people believe that Azam was drafted by the Gladiators simply due to the fact that he is Moin’s son.

However, Azam has put up a number of strong performances in the PSL already.

He smashed a 33-ball 59, which included five boundaries and three sixes, in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

However, he only managed to make five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

But, Azam bounced back to be named Man of the Match after leading the Gladiators to a five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings with his knock of 46, which came off 30 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

“Being a son of a cricketer is not my fault and I don’t find a reason to be criticised,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Yes, if I hadn’t had the talent and was still in the team then it would have been right but today, where I am is because of my talent which surely was built by the help of my father.

Azam also admitted it was “discouraging” when the crowd chanted “parchi, parchi” when he was walking in to bat against Islamabad United.

“When I heard that it was a bit discouraging, but I wanted to silence them with my bat. I wanted to let my bat speak for me and that is what I did in the two matches, I didn’t miss any singles or doubles and made a decent score for the team,” he said.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azam Khan reveals what motivated him to lose 14kg

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...