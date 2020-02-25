Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar firmly believes that his side are the best team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Qalandars currently sit at the bottom of the PSL points table as they lost their opening game to the Multan Sultans by five wickets.

They then lost by one wicket in their nail-biting clash against Islamabad United.

Despite losing their first two games, Akhtar is confident the Qalandars will bounce back.

“It is just a matter of one game. Once we are on the winning track then I think that our team is the best team of this tournament considering our batting and bowling line-up,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We still have eight matches to go, so we will try to make a strong comeback.”

The Qalandars’ next game will see them go up against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

