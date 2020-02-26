Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari believes that it is tougher to bowl in Twenty20s than in Test matches.

Shinwari made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in December last year and is currently representing the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shinwari noted that in Twenty20s, there is “no margin for error”, while in Test cricket, bowlers can always bounce back after a disappointing spell.

“I think it is difficult to bowl in T20 cricket because there is no margin for error,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “You can make a comeback in your later spell in Test cricket even if your earlier spells don’t go according to plan but that is not the case in T20s.”

Shinwari has yet to take a wicket in this year’s PSL as he went wicketless against the Multans Sultans and conceded 26 runs off the two overs he bowled.

He failed to take a wicket again during his side’s match against Islamabad United and gave away 46 runs off 3.5 overs.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

