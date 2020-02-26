Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has lashed out at his critics, saying that the decision to appoint him captain of the Multan Sultans was a “collective” one.

Under Masood’s captaincy, the Sultans won their first game as they defeated the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.

However, they lost their next game as Islamabad United beat them by eight wickets.

The Sultans will be looking to bounce back from that loss when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi in Multan on Wednesday.

Shan Masood on criticism of choosing him as captain for Multan Sultans "it's a collective decision and a team decision to appoint who they think should be the captain" #PSL2020 pic.twitter.com/ASSywSELHH — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 25, 2020

“It’s a collective decision and a team decision to appoint who they think should be the captain,” Masood was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In regards to his personal performance, Masood scored 38 against the Qalandars and 21 against Islamabad United.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which PSL team is “jinxed”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...