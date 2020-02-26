Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has revealed that he was motivated to lose weight after people constantly kept calling him overweight.

Azam revealed that he worked hard to lose 14 kilograms and is currently sticking to a diet where he is “not allowed to eat any junk food”.

Azam has enjoyed a strong start to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign as smashed a 33-ball 59, which included five boundaries and three sixes, in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

However, he only managed to make five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

But, he bounced back to be named Man of the Match after leading the Gladiators to a five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings with his knock of 46, which came off 30 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

“I wanted to get fit because people were calling me overweight even after I scored some big runs. So I wanted to end that criticism and get fit,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I didn’t know I would be able to hit [the] same big hits after training as I will lose my power and [my] body might get stiff, but the way Shehzar (Muhammad) took me throughout the training was so motivating that I myself was feeling much fitter and more powerful.

“I am not allowed to eat any junk food, just the high-protein diet, and black coffee. This is why I lost my 14kg and still want to lose more. I will begin my training where I left [it] after the PSL ends and will not let the people talk negatively about me.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja pokes fun at Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...