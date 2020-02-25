Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja reveals which PSL team is ‘jinxed’

Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that the Lahore Qalandars are “jinxed”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Islamabad United beat the Qalandars by one wicket with one ball to spare in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash on Sunday.

The Qalandars also lost their opening game to the Multan Sultans by five wickets and currently sit at the bottom of the PSL points table.

“Qalandars are jinxed!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

