Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan revealed that he has copied flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle’s “playing style”.

Azam’s revelation comes after he has enjoyed a superb start to his Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.

He smashed a 33-ball 59, which included five boundaries and three sixes, in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

However, he only managed to make five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

But, Azam bounced back to be named Man of the Match after leading the Gladiators to a five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings with his knock of 46, which came off 30 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

“My ideal is Chris Gayle because the way he hits the boundaries makes me play like him. I had watched him so much that I might have developed his playing style,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

