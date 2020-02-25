Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that West Indies pace maestro Curtly Ambrose was “one of the most fearsome bowlers I ever faced”.

Akram is currently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the Karachi Kings’ bowling coach and president.

Ambrose was also in Pakistan recently as he was present for the PSL’s opening ceremony.

Great to catch up with one of the most fearsome bowlers I ever faced @ambrose_curtly .He said he has loved coming to Pakistan and has enjoyed such overwhelming hospitality here. It’s good to have you here mate and hope to see you here a lot more in future. pic.twitter.com/1QPA1jE9Ba — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 23, 2020

The Kings began their campaign on a high as they won their PSL opener against the Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs.

However, they lost their next match to the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, by five wickets.

They will now be looking to bounce back when they take on the Multan Sultans in Multan on Friday.

