Which Pakistan player has Curtly Ambrose described as beyond mortal?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former West Indies pace bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose has described legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as beyond mortal.

Ambrose was present during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) opening ceremony on Thursday and reminisced about facing the Pakistan team during his illustrious international career.

He noted that he saw Akram “do things with the cricket ball that mere mortals could not do”.

He further added that Akram and Waqar Younis, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach, formed a “formidable partnership”.

In addition to Akram and Waqar, Ambrose said that he is looking forward to meeting former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who is currently the country’s Prime Minister, and batting great Javed Miandad.

“I am looking forward to seeing colleagues I played against, I will see the PM Imran Khan who I played against many years ago,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “To me Wasim Akram was the greatest [Pakistan cricketer]. I have always had great respect for him. I have seen him do things with the cricket ball that mere mortals could not do. He was a special case.

“Imran Khan great all-rounder and cricketer and a great leader, now he’s the PM and I am looking forward to seeing him and Javed Miandad as well.

“I played against Waqar Younis who made a formidable partnership with Wasim Akram. These guys, made the ball talk and they were special players.”

