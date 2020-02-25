Who has Pakistan legend Waqar Younis called a ‘great cricketer’ and ‘champion human being’

Posted on by
Waqar Younis called Kumar Sangakkara a great cricketer and a champion human being Pakistan cricket

Waqar Younis: “Real friendship is shown in times of trouble and Kumar Sangakkara, you have shown you are not only a great cricketer but also a champion human being”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara a “great cricketer” and “champion human being”.

Waqar’s comments come after Sangakkara recently captained MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

“Real friendship is shown in times of trouble and Kumar Sangakkara, you have shown you are not only a great cricketer but also a champion human being. Thank you for visiting Pakistan and helping us through this difficult time. You [have] got [a] special place in our hearts. Big thank you to MCC,” Waqar said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply