Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan, saying he has “performed well in pressure situations”.

Azam has enjoyed a strong start to his PSL campaign as smashed a 33-ball 59, which included five boundaries and three sixes, in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

However, he only managed to make five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

But, he bounced back to be named Man of the Match after leading the Gladiators to a five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings with his knock of 46, which came off 30 deliveries and included four boundaries and two sixes.

“Azam Khan has performed well in pressure situations which is a great quality to have in a batsman. He is a very sensible hitter as he has a cricketing brain and knows how to rotate the strike,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

