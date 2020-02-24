Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja poked fun at Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan following his side’s victory over the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

Azam, who is the son of ex-Pakistan skipper and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan, was named Man of the Match for his 30-ball 46, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

After leading his side to a five-wicket win, Ramiz told Azam that he had “promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that”.

Ramiz Raja to Azam Khan "I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that" 😬 #PSLV #KKvQG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 23, 2020

“I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam has enjoyed a strong start to his PSL campaign as smashed a 33-ball 59 in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United last Thursday.

However, he only managed to make five runs in the Gladiators’ six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan star did Sarfaraz Ahmed get into a heated altercation with in the PSL?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...