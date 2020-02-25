Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that batsman Iftikhar Ahmed should bat higher up the order for the Karachi Kings.

Inzamam has been impressed with Iftikhar’s performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) thus far and feels he deserves to be promoted.

In the Kings’ 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi, Iftikhar smashed 16 runs off just three balls, hitting two sixes and a boundary.

In the team’s five-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, Iftikhar hammered 25 runs off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and a six.

“Overseas players are finding it difficult to adjust in our conditions as they are failing to take advantage of the bowling [early],” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Iftikhar is doing really well in T20s for Pakistan as well as Karachi. I think Karachi should move Ifthikar up the order, as Imad also scored in the first match after coming in at number four.”

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Friday.

