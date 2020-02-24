Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that harsher punishments and stricter measures need to be implemented in order to deter spot-fixing from occurring.

Afridi’s comments come after Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Akmal conceded he had met a bookie and kept the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

“Until you set an example, things such as spot-fixing scandals will continue to happen. You have to set an example when someone does something like that,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently representing the Multan Sultans in the PSL and scored 21 not out in the team’s five-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars.

He followed that up with 11 runs and one wicket in the Sultans’ eight-wicket loss to Islamabad United.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Multan on Wednesday.

