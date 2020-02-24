Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that bilateral series between India and Pakistan will not happen while Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of India.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“I think we will not get a response from India until Modi is in power,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. “We have all understood his mindset now. His mindset can only take you towards negativity. That one man can ruin the relationship of the two countries which the people on both sides are against.”

Afridi is currently representing the Multan Sultans in the PSL and scored 21 not out in the team’s five-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars.

He followed that up with 11 runs and one wicket in the Sultans’ eight-wicket loss to Islamabad United.

The Sultans’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Multan on Wednesday.

