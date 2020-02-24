Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has revealed that pace bowler Muhammmad Musa doesn’t own any cricket bats.

Shadab’s revelation comes after Musa smashed an unbeaten 17, which came off 11 balls and included two boundaries and a six, in Islamabad United’s nail-biting one-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday.

With Musa having gotten Islamabad United across the line with one ball to spare, Shadab admitted that it may be time to get the 19-year-old some cricket bats.

Shadab Khan "Musa always tells me he can bat, so give me a longer chance to bat in the nets. Today he proved he can bat, so we will have to get him some cricket bats too as he doesn't have any" #IUvLQ #PSLV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 23, 2020

“Musa always tells me he can bat, so give me a longer chance to bat in the nets. Today he proved he can bat, so we will have to get him some cricket bats too as he doesn’t have any,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Islamabad United will be in action again on Thursday when they take on the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi.

They will be looking for revenge as the Gladiators beat them by three wickets when they met in the opening game of the PSL last Thursday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan star did Sarfaraz Ahmed get into a heated altercation with in the PSL?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...