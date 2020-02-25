Which Pakistan player has Chris Jordan called a ‘skilled bowler’?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England seamer Chris Jordan has called Wasim Akram a “skilled bowler” and said that he is enjoying working with the Pakistan legend.

Akram is the bowling coach and president of the Karachi Kings, which is the team Jordan is representing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Given that Akram is regarded as one of the best bowlers to ever play the sport, Jordan noted that he is “enjoying working with him and picking his brain”.

“It’s a big honour to work with Wasim Akram. Obviously as a kid growing up, you see these guys on TV and even when they are doing their analysis on TV you can only dream of working with them and finally that day has come,” Jordan was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If there is even one thing I can take from Wasim Bhai and add to my game then that would be perfect, so I am enjoying working with him and picking his brain.

“Not only was he a skilled bowler and is a top coach, but he is a top guy too.”

In the Kings’ 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi, Jordan finished with figures of 2-39 off his four overs.

He followed that up with 14 runs and figures of 1-34 off four overs in the Kings’ five-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Multan Sultans in Multan on Friday.

