Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has defended his brother Umar after the latter was suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Umar conceded he had met a bookie and kept the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Umar had with the bookie.

However, Kamran insisted that Umar “will turn out to be as clean as he has been for the past 10 years”.

“Like I said, the decision is yet to come. He is not like that and no such thing has happened,” Kamran was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “You will find out soon what is right – you should report what is right.

“I am saddened by the reporting on this – please wait a bit [for the investigation] – if he guilty you can shout as much you want about it and we will accept it.

“I know that he is not like that – he will turn out to be as clean as he has been for the past 10 years.”

As a result of being suspended, Umar will miss the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was supposed to represent the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

The Gladiators have since replaced Umar with all-rounder Anwar Ali.

As for Kamran, he has kicked off his PSL campaign in style as he scored a 26-ball 43, which included five boundaries and two sixes in the Zalmi’s 10-run loss to the Karachi Kings.

He followed that up with a magnificent 101, which came off 55 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and four sixes, in the Zalmi’s six-wicket win over the Gladiators.

