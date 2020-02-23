Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Multan Sultans wicketkeeper-batsman Zeeshan Ashraf has revealed that he is competing with veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zeeshan starred in the Sultans’ Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash against Islamabad United as he smashed a 29-ball 50, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

However, his effort with the bat went in vain as Islamabad United won the match by eight wickets.

As for Akmal, he has kicked off his PSL campaign in style as he scored a 26-ball 43, which included five boundaries and two sixes in the Peshawar Zalmi’s 10-run loss to the Karachi Kings.

He followed that up with a magnificent 101, which came off 55 deliveries and included 13 boundaries and four sixes, in the Zalmi’s six-wicket win over the Gladiators.

“I will perform with the bat. Kami bhai no doubt is doing well in [the] PSL. Insha’Allah, I will also perform. He is a very good player, OK he is my senior, but I am competing with him. Insha’Allah, I will show what I can do and we both have our own fates,” Zeeshan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

