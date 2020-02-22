Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones won the hearts of the Pakistan people after he was seen cleaning up the Kings’ dugout following their 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

A video taken showed Jones picking up garbage and putting it in a rubbish bin.

This caused many people to praise him for the outstanding gesture.

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam starred for the Kings in the match as he scored a superb 78, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal admits to meeting with a bookie?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...