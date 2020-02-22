Azam Khan reveals which Pakistan player is his ‘batting idol’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has revealed that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is his “batting idol”.

Azam’s revelation comes after he led the Gladiators to victory in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) opener against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Azam, who recently lashed out at his critics, smashed a superb 59, which came off 33 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes, as the Gladiators triumphed by three wickets.

As for Babar, he starred in the Karachi Kings’ opening game against the Peshawar Zalmi as he was named Man of the Match for his knock of 78, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

Babar’s innings helped the Kings win the match by 10 runs.

“As far as my batting idol is concerned, I look up to Babar Azam as he is a top performer in every format. He plays so effortlessly so I will try to emulate that,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Zalmi in Karachi on Saturday.

As for the Kings, their next game will see them go head to head with the Gladiators in Karachi on Sunday.

