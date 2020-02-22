Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that one of his main goals for 2020 is to represent Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

Hasnain has featured in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60.

He has also played six Twenty20 Internationals, in which he has claimed five wickets at an average of 38.60.

The 19-year-old is currently representing the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He made a strong start to his campaign on Thursday as he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-25 in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United.

“I am working hard to perform in the PSL to make a place in the country’s T20 World Cup squad,” Hasnain was quoted as saying by The News International.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Saturday.

