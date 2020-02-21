Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

Akmal, who was supposed to play for the Quetta Gladiators, was charged under Article 4.7.1 and will not be allowed to play any cricket that falls under the board’s jurisdiction “pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit”.

The PCB’s release didn’t mention any details about what Akmal had done, but pointed out that Article 4.7.1 states: “Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.”

With Akmal out of the PSL, the Gladiators have brought in all-rounder Anwar Ali as his replacement.

Akmal was recently reprimanded by the PCB after he allegedly fully exposed himself to a trainer after failing a skin-fold test and asked: “Where is the fat?”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal ashamed of his past controversies?

