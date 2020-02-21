Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan firmly believes that his son Azam is a “talented player” and has “tremendous potential”.

Moin’s comments come after Azam scored a game-winning 59, which came off 33 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes, in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United on Thursday.

Given how well Azam performed, Moin believes his son can have a “big impact” throughout the PSL.

“Azam’s a talented player, a big-hitter and has tremendous potential. He’s practicing and working hard and can make a big impact,” Moin was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

