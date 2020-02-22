Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has made it clear that “anyone who performs” during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) “will be in contention” to get into the national team.

Azam is representing the Karachi Kings in the tournament and kicked off his campaign on Friday, where his side beat the Peshawar Zalmi in a high-scoring affair by 10 runs.

Azam was named Man of the Match for his knock of 78, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

“Anyone who performs will be in contention [for the national side]. Be it a junior or a senior player. Anyone who does good with the bat or the ball will be considered for selection in Pakistan Cricket team,” Azam was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“The modern-day cricket demands better strike rate and if you’re batting [in the] top three positions then you’ll have to maintain a strike rate of somewhere around 150.”

The Kings’ next match will be against the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, in Karachi on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal admits to meeting with a bookie?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...