Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Quetta Gladiators batsman Azam Khan has slammed his critics for constantly targeting him, saying it “hurts to see people being so negative about me”.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and the Gladiators’ head coach Moin Khan, made the remarks after he led the Gladiators to victory in their opening game against Islamabad United on Thursday.

Azam smashed a superb 59, which came off 33 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes, as the Gladiators triumphed by three wickets.

“I am not bothered by criticism and try to avoid it, but it hurts to see people being so negative about me,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I am confident in my ability and the only thing I can do is reply with my bat and that’s what I am going to do in future as well.

“I don’t get demoralised by negative comments. You can’t silence anyone here. Once you perform, those negative comments will turn into praises.”

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal admits to meeting with a bookie?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...