Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been “backing and motivating me”.

Hasnain’s revelation comes after he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-25 in the Quetta Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

Sarfaraz is currently captaining the Gladiators and scored 21 runs in the match.

“Yes, I have been playing under Sarfraz. He is backing and motivating me which gives me strength,” Hasnain was quoted as saying by The News International.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal admits to meeting with a bookie?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...