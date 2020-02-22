Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis has been helping him “enhance my performance”.

Hasnain noted that he has been working with Waqar for the past two-and-a-half months and will continue to do so going forward.

Hasnain’s comments comes after he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 4-25 in the Quetta Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday.

“For the last two-and-a-half months I have been working with Waqar Younis and will continue working with him so that I [can] further enhance my performance,” Hasnain was quoted as saying by The News International.

The Gladiators’ next match will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Saturday.

