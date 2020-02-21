Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has admitted that he is looking forward to watching Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem missed the Quetta Gladiators’ opening match against Islamabad United, which they won by three wickets.

He is also set to miss their next match against the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel urged the Gladiators to rest Naseem for their first two games as he recently suffered an injury to his ribs.

Asked former England player Mark Butcher who is commentating on the PSL, which player he is most looking forward to seeing in the tournament. His answer, without any hesitation – Naseem Shah.#PSL5 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 18, 2020

Prior to the start of the PSL, Naseem made history during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as he became the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...