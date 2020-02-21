Which Pakistan player is Mark Butcher looking forward to seeing in the PSL?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has admitted that he is looking forward to watching Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem missed the Quetta Gladiators’ opening match against Islamabad United, which they won by three wickets.

He is also set to miss their next match against the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel urged the Gladiators to rest Naseem for their first two games as he recently suffered an injury to his ribs.

Prior to the start of the PSL, Naseem made history during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi as he became the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

