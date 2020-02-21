Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary West Indies pace bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose has admitted that Imran Khan is a “natural leader”.

Ambrose pointed out that he is proud of the fact that Imran went from captaining Pakistan to becoming the country’s Prime Minister.

He added that Imran’s “transformation” from captain to Prime Minister is “phenomenal”.

“He is a natural leader and his transformation from a great cricketer to a politician and now a PM of Pakistan is phenomenal,” Ambrose was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Ambrose was present during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony on Thursday and conceded that he is glad the tournament is being held entirely in Pakistan.

“It was a great experience, to be honest. I enjoyed every moment here and it is fun to be back in a country where cricket is loved the most,” he said.

