Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed that he wants to host some Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Peshawar next year.

Mani’s comments come as this year’s PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

The four cities holding matches in this year’s PSL are Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Ehsan Mani "We are hoping to hold some Pakistan Super League matches in Peshawar next year" #Cricket #PSL2020 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 19, 2020

“We are hoping to hold some Pakistan Super League matches in Peshawar next year,” Mani was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The PSL got underway on Thursday, with the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions, beating Islamabad United by three wickets in Karachi.

