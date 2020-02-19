Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah is likely to miss the Quetta Gladiators’ first two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

This is because the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel called on the Gladiators, who are the defending champions, to rest Naseem for the first two games, according to the Daily Jang as quoted by Geo News.

If this happens, the 16-year-old will miss the Gladiators’ match against Islamabad United on Thursday and the Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

Naseem recently suffered a an injury to his ribs during the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, where he was named Man of the Match for becoming the youngest player in Test history to take a hat-trick.

The Gladiators’ opening match against Islamabad United will be held in Karachi.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player has Wasim Akram nicknamed the ‘Giant Killer’?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...