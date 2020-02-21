Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has called Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf a “quality bowler”.

Rauf, who has been in red-hot form as of late, will represent the Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 26-year-old was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he represented the Melbourne Stars, as he finished with 20 wickets in 10 games at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

He made his international debut in the recent Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and took two wickets in two matches at an average of 29.50 and an economy rate of 7.37.

As for last year’s PSL, Rauf claimed 11 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.27.

“Haris Rauf is a quality bowler and he is coming into [the] PSL on the back of some brilliant performances in [the] BBL which is why are expecting him to come good in [the] PSL as well this year,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars will kick off their PSL campaign against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haris Rauf reveals his hope and dream for 2020

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...