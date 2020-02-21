Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Tom Banton has revealed that Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has “helped me a lot in my game”.

Banton played with Azhar for Somerset and noted that the veteran Pakistan batsman has become a “good friend” and “someone I stay in touch with on a regular basis”.

“I must also mention another brilliant Pakistan player that I had the pleasure to play with at Somerset, Azhar Ali, who is also a good friend of mine now and someone I stay in touch with on a regular basis,” Banton told Sky Sports.

“Like Babar, he has helped me a lot in my game and also been great for the club and everyone there. Despite being such an experienced international cricketer, he was always ready to help out and would throw balls at anyone for hours if needed.”

Banton is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Zalmi will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Friday.

