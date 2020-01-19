Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that his hope and dream for 2020 is to represent his country at the T20 World Cup and help them win the tournament.

Rauf’s comments come after he was included included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars as he is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

“I hope to get selected for the T20 World Cup and help Pakistan win the trophy,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

After the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

