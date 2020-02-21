Darren Sammy to become an honorary citizen of Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has revealed that he has requested that West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy be made an honorary citizen of Pakistan.

Afridi noted that Sammy has done a lot to help the Pakistan Super League (PSL) be held in Pakistan and international cricket return to the country.

Afridi also called on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani to “put in a good word for Sammy”.

“We have requested for the honorary citizenship of Pakistan for Daren Sammy. The application is currently at [the] President’s table,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I request the PCB chairman to put in a good word for Sammy, so it can be approved. Sammy’s voice notes were too emotional for Pakistan when PCB was trying to hold the PSL season 2 final in Lahore.”

Sammy will captain the Zalmi once again this year, with the team kicking off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...