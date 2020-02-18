Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has said that he doesn’t “want to think about” his past controversies and is determined to “move on”.

Akmal has been the center of numerous controversies in the past.

Most recently, he was reprimanded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he allegedly fully exposed himself to a trainer after failing a skin-fold test and asked: “Where is the fat?”

Akmal is now eager to focus on cricket and is hoping to excel in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Quetta Gladiators.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal scored 277 runs in 12 games, which included two fifties, at an average of 34.62.

“Controversies are always there and I don’t want to think about it and want to move on,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “My total focus is on cricket, PSL and on my team and we hope we will perform well again this year too. We hope to win this year and we will win.

“As such I have no pressure on me. My target is the PSL and my focus is on my side Quetta Gladiators and I will make my best effort to perform well as a player in this PSL.”

The Gladiators, who are the defending champions, will play in the opening match of the PSL as they will face Islamabad United in Karachi on February 20.

