Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that he wants to have “another successful PSL season” and “make sure to help my team whenever they need”.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the PSL, where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

“I am well prepared and highly looking forward to yet another successful PSL season. It is not about how much runs I score but I will make sure to help my team whenever they need,” Akmal was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Akmal also praised the decision to hold the PSL entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

“I think it is a huge step to hold the entire league in Pakistan,” he said. “Players like Hashim Amla and many other big names are currently in Pakistan and enjoying every moment here. Having renowned players in the dressing room will give immense confidence to the youngsters.”

The Zalmi will kick off their PSL campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Friday.

