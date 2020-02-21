Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England batsman Tom Banton has revealed that Pakistan superstar Babar Azam is his “ideal batting partner”.

Banton played alongside Azam for Somerset in the T20 Blast and is set to do so again later this year.

Banton praised Azam for being a “very calm and a relaxed individual” and added that the 25-year-old “would tell me to calm down when I got over-eager in my stroke-play”.

“Babar is very calm and a relaxed individual. He was the ideal batting partner for me as sometimes he would tell me to calm down when I got over-eager in my stroke-play,” Banton told Sky Sports.

“He does play differently to me and plays correct shots whereas my style is more about swinging as hard as I can. But what I did learn from him was his ability to be so relaxed when he is at the crease.

“His style of play taught me that a few dot balls don’t mean anything because you can catch up quickly so there is no reason to be stressed.”

Azam and Banton are both currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam is representing the Karachi Kings, while Banton is playing for the Peshawar Zalmi.

In fact, the duo will go head to head against each other on Friday as the Kings will take on the Zalmi in Karachi.

