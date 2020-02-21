Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has revealed that “there is no competition on a personal level” whenever he faces his brother Kamran.

Umar and Kamran play for different Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams as the former represents the Quetta Gladiators, while the latter plays for the Peshawar Zalmi.

“We are in different teams and will play for [our] teams, there is no competition on a personal level,” Umar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

However, Umar will miss this year’s PSL as he has been suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

The Gladiators, who won their opening match against Islamabad United by three wickets on Thursday, have since brought in all-rounder Anwar Ali as Umar’s replacement.

As for the Zalmi, they will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings in Karachi on Friday.

