Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim has insisted that there is no rift between him and batsman Babar Azam.

Imad’s comments come after he will captain the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), even though Azam is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain.

Despite this, Imad noted that he and Azam always give advice to each other.

“There is nothing between me and Babar. He is Pakistan’s captain and I am Karachi’s captain. When I play for Pakistan, we give each other advice. When he will play for Karachi he will give me advice,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I think you need to have good relations with everyone. We have never had the need to feel that he is the captain or I am. We all strive to win matches.”

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

