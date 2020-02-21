Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones has admitted that opening batsman Awais Zia “will be crucial for us when he finds a spot in the eleven”.

Zia, who has represented Pakistan in five Twenty20 Internationals, only played two matches for the Kings during last year’s PSL, where he scored 22 runs at an average of 11.

However, he was drafted by the franchise again for this year’s PSL and seems set to play a bigger role.

“Awais is a very exciting batsman with a good technique and base, his batting will be crucial for us when he finds a spot in the eleven,” Jones was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The Kings will kick off their PSL campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Is there a rift between Imad Wasim and Babar Azam?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...